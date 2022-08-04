Drawing Board: The Bermuda Triangle Wallpaper

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

After Real Madrid’s 2 - 0 pre-season win over Juventus in Los Angeles, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his ‘good problem’ in having to juggle three talented young midfielders — Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde — with three savy veterans: Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos. Ancelotti, as always, had a clever reply: “I like both sets, with classic players and also rock and roll. I call Casemiro, Kroos and Modrić the Bermuda Triangle, because the ball disappears there.”

Here is Finn’s take on the quote: