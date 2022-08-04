Real Madrid complete another training session with good feelings and zero complications

Everything is smooth sailing at Valdebebas, where, today at Real Madrid City, Carlo Ancelotti’s squad completed their second training session of the week. Everyone was involved, and Ancelotti and Pintus are happy with the fitness levels and hunger of the team.

Today’s session began with warm-up drills before moving into possession and tactical exercises. As always, the training concluded with scrimmages on reduced-sized pitches.

Real Madrid are now in the early stages of preparation for the European Super Cup vs Eintracht Frankfurt on August 10th. It is expected that Ancelotti will field the same XI he did vs Juventus in pre-season — essentially his gala XI from last season.

Below are some photos of today’s training session:

On that note, if you haven’t already, please go ahead and subscribe to our Instagram. We started a new thing where our chief editor, Kiyan Sobhani, will answer your questions daily on our Instagram story.