OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Sign Kathellen Sousa

Real Madrid have officially signed Kathellen Sousa.

The 26-year-old center-back has arrived on a free transfer from Inter Milan and is likely seen as a replacement for Babett Peter, who retired after three seasons with the club.

Real Madrid have been chasing after Sousa since the Tacón days but were initially unable to reach an agreement with the player. However, with the Brazilian international’s contract running out in 2022, Madrid were finally able to lock down their long-sought-after target.

Sousa has a number of strong physical attributes and stands tall at 5’11” (180 cm), making her a significant force in the air and an intimidating opponent for attackers. She is a decent distributor and can deputize at right back if absolutely necessary. Sousa has the pace to recover into depth and a solid ability to read the game, but her size and aggression can make things difficult for her in 1v1’s.

While this may not be a star move (such as what Kadeisha Buchanan would have been, with Las Blancas missing out on her thanks to Chelsea), it provides Madrid with needed depth for the present moment.