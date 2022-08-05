 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Take A Seat: 5 August 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

Alaba is Still Cool

I think its important to take a minute to really appreciate how quickly Alaba ingratiated himself into our locker room. He not only replaced a living Real Madrid legend by taking the #4 but has swiftly become a leader of our backline and a fan favorite. We really lucked out on this one.

Another Italian Escapade for Odriozola?

According to La Gazzetta, Inter Milan has a recorded interest in Odriozola in the instance that Denzel Dumfries is sold. This rumor accompanies rumors from Spanish papers stating that Odriozola is our 4th (yes behind Tobias) option at RB. It may be time for the Spaniard to end his watch at the White House.

No More Sales?

MM - it may be time to finally concede that this will be our squad for the next season. Recent reports state that Carlo Ancelotti is counting on both Asensio and Ceballos for the next season. Alvaro Odriozola only has a minute of interest from Inter. And Mariano Diaz is Mariano Diaz...

Still it wouldn’t surprise me if Flo was cooking. Camavinga was suddenly signed without warning in August...so maybe we should just wait and see.

Borja May Have Willingly Left

This may dissuade the #Borja4Backup crowd, but it appears that Borja’s decision to leave the club for minutes was truly in fact HIS decision.

Appreciation Post: El Nueve

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

