Take A Seat: 5 August 2022

Alaba is Still Cool

I think its important to take a minute to really appreciate how quickly Alaba ingratiated himself into our locker room. He not only replaced a living Real Madrid legend by taking the #4 but has swiftly become a leader of our backline and a fan favorite. We really lucked out on this one.

Iconic. pic.twitter.com/mWfngO3Cnl — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 4, 2022

Another Italian Escapade for Odriozola?

According to La Gazzetta, Inter Milan has a recorded interest in Odriozola in the instance that Denzel Dumfries is sold. This rumor accompanies rumors from Spanish papers stating that Odriozola is our 4th (yes behind Tobias) option at RB. It may be time for the Spaniard to end his watch at the White House.

| Inter Milan are interested in Alvaro Odriozola incase Denzel Dumfries leaves the club. @Gazzetta_it #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 4, 2022

No More Sales?

MM - it may be time to finally concede that this will be our squad for the next season. Recent reports state that Carlo Ancelotti is counting on both Asensio and Ceballos for the next season. Alvaro Odriozola only has a minute of interest from Inter. And Mariano Diaz is Mariano Diaz...

| Real Madrid have been clear: NOBODY wants to leave the club. @javiherraez — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 4, 2022

Still it wouldn’t surprise me if Flo was cooking. Camavinga was suddenly signed without warning in August...so maybe we should just wait and see.

Borja May Have Willingly Left

This may dissuade the #Borja4Backup crowd, but it appears that Borja’s decision to leave the club for minutes was truly in fact HIS decision.

| Borja Mayoral: “I was looking for a leading role and I think I'm going to play much more here. At Real Madrid I saw myself as a substitute for Benzema. I would have received minutes at Real Madrid but I wanted stability.” — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 4, 2022

