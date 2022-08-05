Managing Madrid Podcast: Real’s stance on Asensio; a thinning depth chart; Camavinga

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Barcelona’s game-to-game ceiling vs that of Real Madrid’s

The club’s stance on Marco Asensio

The thinning attacking depth chart

Mariano Diaz’s salary and demands

Should Borja Mayoral have stayed?

Is Memphis Depay a good option?

Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos’s contract situations

Martin Odegaard at RW (hypothetical)

Does Eduardo Camavinga have the highest ceiling?

Camavinga swoon segment

Players who have worn the #25 jersey

Best tactical options without Karim Benzema

And more.

