Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Heated Churros, lingering on Clasico, Barca’s levers, and Madridista’s reactions

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Kiyan’s story from Barcelona’s training session in Las Vegas
- Ambiance of Barcelona and Real Madrid fans created in Vegas
- Will Barca have to active the 4th lever?
- The raging war Barcelona fans are having with everyone
- Real Madrid’s reaction to everything Barca is doing
- And a ton more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every week exclusively over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
