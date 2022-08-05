 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Heated Churros, lingering on Clasico, Barca’s levers, and Madridista’s reactions

Kiyan and Diego return with some much anticipated Churros

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Kiyan’s story from Barcelona’s training session in Las Vegas
  • Ambiance of Barcelona and Real Madrid fans created in Vegas
  • Will Barca have to active the 4th lever?
  • The raging war Barcelona fans are having with everyone
  • Real Madrid’s reaction to everything Barca is doing
  • And a ton more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

