Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Heated Churros, lingering on Clasico, Barca’s levers, and Madridista’s reactions

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Kiyan’s story from Barcelona’s training session in Las Vegas

Ambiance of Barcelona and Real Madrid fans created in Vegas

Will Barca have to active the 4th lever?

The raging war Barcelona fans are having with everyone

Real Madrid’s reaction to everything Barca is doing

And a ton more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

