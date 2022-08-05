Inter Milan emerge as an option for Odriozola -report

Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola needs to find a new club and Inter Milan have emerged as a potential destination for him over the last few days. Reports from Italy mention that Inter will need to find a replacement for Dumfries if Chelsea complete the signing of the promising right-back and Odriozola would be a candidate.

Odriozola completed decent performances in the Serie A during his loan deal with Fiorentina last season, so the rumors appear to be reliable. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is happy with Lucas Vazquez as his back-up right-back and Carvajal is the undisputed starter after solving some of his injury issues, so Odriozola is clearly expendable for Los Blancos.

There’s still one month left in the summer transfer window, so Real Madrid and Odriozola have time to find a deal for the defender, as other clubs will likely become interested in Odriozola later this month.