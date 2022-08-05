Getafe finalizing terms with Juanmi Latasa, also interested in Sergio Arribas—Report

Getafe is on the verge of finalizing a deal with Real Madrid for Castilla striker, Juanmi Latasa, according to a report from MARCA. Both clubs have discussed a perfrmanent transfer with Real Madrid retaining 50% of Latasa’s rights and would also include a buy-back clause. A strict loan is also a possibility for the 21-year-old striker. The same report suggests that Getafe are also interested in bringing Sergio Arribas to the club despite the playmaker recently signing a new two-year deal with Real Madrid.

With Borja Mayoral, Jaime Seaone, and Jack Harper all making the move to Getafe — the club seem to have found a strategy of recruiting Real Madrid’s brightest talents from La Fabrica. Angel Torres, the Getafe president, is a fan and socio of Real Madrid — both clubs have always had close ties. Ruben De La Red, Esteban Granero, Roberto Soldado, Dani Parejo, and Pablo Sarabia are all former Castilla graduates that had gone on to play for Castilla either on loan or in permanent transfer with a buy-back clause.

Along with Latasa and Arribas, Getafe have also been linked with former Real Madrid Castilla winger, Jorge De Frutos. The neighboring Madrid based club is looking to build a solid team for Quique Sanchez Flores (a former Real Madrid player) in order to avoid relegation and get back to competing for Europe.