How To Watch Real Madrid Femenino In Preseason

Real Madrid Femenino are back in action today at 8:30 pm CET (2:30 pm ET) vs. Osasuna in the Copa Sentimiento. This marks the first of four preseason games for Las Blancas. The second match will be contested vs. Real Sociedad or Levante on August 7 as a third-place game (10:30 am CET) or final (1:00 pm CET). The third and fourth matches will be played against SK Slavia Praha Ženy on August 10 (6:00 pm CET) and AC Sparta Praha (11:00 am CET) on August 13, respectively.

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard, Sofía

DEF: Kenti Robles, Rocío Gálvez, Ivana Andés, Olga Carmona, Kathellen Sousa, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Sofie Svava, Pichi

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Sandie Toletti, Maite Oroz, Caroline Weir, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Nahikari García, Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Caroline Møller Hansen, Naomie Feller, Athenea del Castillo, Paula Partido, Carlo Camacho

Absences: Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

How To Watch

You can watch Real Madrid’s Copa Sentimiento games (including their match today) on Real Madrid TV (Español) or Real Madrid’s Twitch channel.

The broadcasting plan for Madrid’s final two friendlies are TBD.