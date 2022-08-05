Real Madrid sign young striker Andres Garcia from Valencia — report

According to Valencia-based journalist Salva Gomis, Real Madrid have signed 19-year-old striker Andres Garcia from Valencia’s youth team. That report was also confirmed by Fabrizio Romano today.

“Real Madrid are set to sign young, talented striker Andrés García on a free transfer from Valencia for their Academy,” Romano said on his social media today. “The deal has been signed and completed.

First called by Salva Gomis - it’s done. Contract will be valid until June 2025.”

Garcia has been in Valencia’s youth system for five years, but his contract expired this summer and he is a free agent. He will likely slot right in at Castilla and bolster Raul Gonzalez’s squad, as Juanmi Latasa is on his way out — possibly to Getafe.

Garcia will reportedly be under contract until 2025, and is a seed planted for the future, either as a business investment or someone who can be promoted to the first team.