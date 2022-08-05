Managing Madrid Podcast: Assessing Real Madrid’s sporting vision and transfer strategy

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Are Real Madrid *actually* being conservative?

Have we been wise with our decisions?

How things changed in our philosophy under Jose Mourinho

the greatness of squad depth in the 2016 - 2017 season

Reflecting on the Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic signings

Missing out on Serge Gnabry

Bernardo Silva

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)