Claudia Zornoza Nominated For Golden Foot 2022

Real Madrid and Spanish central midfielder Claudia Zornoza has been nominated for the Golden Foot Award for 2022.

Zornoza signed for Real Madrid from rivals Levante ahead of the 2021-22 season and was a lynchpin in midfield, becoming one of the most important players the team’s recovery in Primera Iberdrola and their run in their Champions League debut, where Las Blancas surpassed expectations by reaching the quarter-finals.

The 31-year-old made 41 appearances in her first season in the Royal White kit, with her goal against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the UWCL being one of the highlights of her first season as a Madridista.

What is the Golden Foot award?

The most accomplished players in the history of world football are given the renowned Golden Foot lifetime achievement award each year. The only award presented by football fans from across the world who vote on the event’s official website, www.goldenfoot.com, it was developed in 2003 by Antonio Caliendo.

“The Golden Foot is also handed over to the football legends of all time that are reported every year by the media around the world. Jointly with the Golden Foot, the winner and the legends receive the emblematic Passport to the Eternity of Football. All the best footballers in the world Golden Foot winners are and will be on the Champions Promenade in Monte-Carlo. They are sportsmen and sportswomen, extraordinary players who have made entire generations of fans dream, achieving incredible exploits. It is here where their footprints and autographs are indelibly carved in bronze,” the official Golden Foot website states.

Former Real Madrid players Thiasa Moreno, Kosovare Asllani, and Aurélie Kaci are also among the 50 nominees for Golden Foot 2022.