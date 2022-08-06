Daily Thread: 6 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Castilla -> Getafe!!

Recent rumors that Real Madrid are in the process of selling both Juanmi Latasa and Sergio Arribas to Getafe. Although these sales appear to still be in their infancy, it appears that Real Madrid is ready to allow their young prospects to prosper on other Madrid-based grounds. I’d be surprised if these sales didn’t include future sale rights for Real.

| Real Madrid and Getafe are in negotiations for Juanmi Latasa. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 5, 2022

Arribas could leave Real Madrid soon. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 5, 2022

Adios Miggy - Buena Suerte

Miguel Gutierrez is no longer a LB for Real Madrid CF. Is this a goodbye or a see you later?

Miguel Gutierrez says goodbye: pic.twitter.com/fR92kPx1AZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 5, 2022

Unverified Rumor(s)

RM twitter is bubbling with rumors that Madrid is currently making these sales in order to pursue Nice striker Amine Gouiri to deputize for Karim Benzema. Of course this is all unverified propaganda because we all know Florentino is waiting to purchase João Félix on the final transfer window day, while Cristiano Ronaldo goes to Atletico. Even Tebas can’t mess up La Liga tv rights if CR7, Benz, and Lewa are in the same league.

Appreciation Post: La Barba Roja

Thirteen years ago (well yesterday for ya’ll but still today for me), Xabi Alonso signed for Real Madrid. Man I hope he one day coaches our squad. At the very least, man can wear a suit.