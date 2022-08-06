OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sell Miguel Gutierrez to Girona

Real Madrid have announced the transfer of academy left-back Miguel Gutierrez to Girona, who acquired 50% of the player’s rights until the year 2027.

Real Madrid C. F. have reached an agreement with Girona F. C. for the transfer of the player Miguel Gutiérrez.

Miguel Gutiérrez arrived at our youth academy in 2011 and has been part of Real Madrid ever since.

Our club would like to thank him for his hard work, commitment and dedication throughout his time at Real Madrid, and wish him and his family the very best in this new chapter of his life.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Gutierrez was expected to be a relevant player for Real Madrid two years ago, when he made his debut for the first team. However, Los Blancos have decided to sell 50% of his rights now, meaning that the player just wasn’t on Ancelotti’s plans.

Real Madrid will be able to bring him back if Gutierrez performs at a high level with Girona, who will play in La Liga’s Primera Division after achieving promotion last season.