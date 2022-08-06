Vinicius: "I want to win five or six Champions League titles for Real Madrid"

Vinicius Junior is the last member of Real Madrid's squad list to talk to UEFA's media channels ahead of the upcoming European Supercup Final, which will be played next Wednesday.

Vinicius became one of the team's most crucial players last season and was asked about what's next for him given that it's still very early in his career.

"I look up to the players who have achieved so much at this club, who achieved those things at the biggest club in the world. Of course, I want to keep winning here and play for a long time to win as much as them – to win five or six [Champions Leagues] – and to try to be as influential as some of the greatest players to have worn the Real Madrid shirt," said Vinicius.

It was a very special season for Madrid, conquering La Liga in dominating fashion while also winning the Champions League after great comeback wins in the knockout stages. Vinicius tried to explain how those historic wins happened.

"That’s just in the DNA of this club and this shirt, always turning up in important games, players who know how to approach games in this competition, so I believe that it was a bit of everything. Some of the games were emotional rollercoasters and everything seemed to go our way. My favourite moment? The game against City here at the Bernabéu. In two minutes, Rodrygo came on and scored two goals which took us to the final. The most important moment of the competition, I believe, was the City game," added the striker.

Vinicius concluded his interview discussing the upcoming match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

"It is very important to try to win as many games as possible, especially if you want to win competitions as important as the UEFA Super Cup. We will do all we can to win the first piece of silverware on offer in the season," he said.