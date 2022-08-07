Daily Thread: 7 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Sesko is Out??!

It appears that Sesko would prefer to further develop than join Real Madrid! Honestly, it makes sense. Being a backup to Benzema likely only hurts a young STs development,.

| Benjamin Sesko is enthusiastic about the Real Madrid rumours, but he considers that the best thing for his growth is to take an intermediate step first. @JorgeCPicon, @relevo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 6, 2022

Three Days Until The Season Starts

And the boys are still training! Can’t wait until the seasons starts!!!

Luka Modrić & Eduardo Camavinga. pic.twitter.com/UlJ0M3pKXR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 6, 2022

Iker Bravo Still In the Works

Real Madrid are still negotiating Iker Bravo but it appears that the cost may be too high. Still it seems that Iker is pressing the join Madrid rather than Atletico. From my own personal unsolicited opinion, he seems to be a good addition to Castilla. To be absolutely honest, we need Castilla to make it to Segunda so I warmly welcome any new additions.

| Real Madrid view Iker Bravo at the moment as a bet for the future, he’s a project that has to take the first step in Real Madrid Castilla. @marca pic.twitter.com/KYgZc20Fy5 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 6, 2022

Appreciation Post: Rudiger

Maybe our next starting CB?

Welcome to Real Madrid training with Antonio Rudiger pic.twitter.com/xrlaVP2a5u — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) July 28, 2022

