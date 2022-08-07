 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 7 August 2022

Another Edition of the Juninho Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Sesko is Out??!

It appears that Sesko would prefer to further develop than join Real Madrid! Honestly, it makes sense. Being a backup to Benzema likely only hurts a young STs development,.

Three Days Until The Season Starts

And the boys are still training! Can’t wait until the seasons starts!!!

Iker Bravo Still In the Works

Real Madrid are still negotiating Iker Bravo but it appears that the cost may be too high. Still it seems that Iker is pressing the join Madrid rather than Atletico. From my own personal unsolicited opinion, he seems to be a good addition to Castilla. To be absolutely honest, we need Castilla to make it to Segunda so I warmly welcome any new additions.

Appreciation Post: Rudiger

Maybe our next starting CB?

No drama today....wait for the Joao propaganda...its time to focus on the cup ahead.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid