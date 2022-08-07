Camavinga changes his number for the 2022-2023 season

Real Madrid have registered French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga with number 16 this season, according to La Liga’s official website. Luka Jovic was the owner of that number last season but it was free after his departure for Fiorentina, so Camavinga decided to get rid of number 25 and use 16 instead.

It’s important to mention that number 25 is a bit of a “provisional” number of sorts, as it’s often used by backup goalkeepers and academy players. Real Madrid didn’t have other numbers available a year ago and Camavinga had to take it, but now he will be sporting 16.

This will be a very important season for Camavinga’s development. The Frenchman was a bright spot during his debut year with the club and earned crucial minutes down the road, but will he be able to get a bigger role and increase his minutes even after the signing of Tchouameni?