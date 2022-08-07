Isco signs for Sevilla

Former Real Madrid player Isco, who became a free agent this season, has finally signed for a team, and that team is one that many thought he’d fit in at: Sevilla.

Sevilla is a nice sweet-spot for Isco, who was looking for a club that was big enough to meet certain demands, one of them being Champions League football. Most big clubs wouldn’t have been able to find room for Isco, and smaller clubs wouldn’t have been able to meet his salary demands. Sevilla seems to be in that nice range of team that can offer playing time and European football.

Of course, one aspect of Isco’s decision will surely come down to Julen Lopetegui. The current Sevilla coach has always believed in Isco, and made the Spanish midfielder a focal point of the Spanish National Team as well as Real Madrid in previous coaching gigs.

Sevilla confirmed Isco’s signing on their official website today:

Sevilla FC has reached an agreement in principle with the player Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez, known in football as Isco (Benalmádena, Málaga, April 21, 1992) for his incorporation as Sevilla FC’s third signing for the 2022/23 season. The attacker is already in Seville, to undergo the medical examination this Monday. If all goes well, he would sign his contract for the next two seasons. After taking his first steps in clubs on the Malaga coast, when he was only 14 years old, Valencia CF noticed him. Already at a young age he made the leap to Valencia Mestalla, while his official debut with the first team came in a cup match against Logroñés. That same season, 2010/11, he participated in two Champions League matches and one in LaLiga with the Che team.

