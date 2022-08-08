Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Assessing Raul’s team ahead of the new season

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kristofer McCormack and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

Are Real Madrid prioritizing Castilla more ahead of this season?

The reasons behind establishing a C team

Why didn’t Miguel Gutierrez get more opportunities?

The departures of Mario Gila and Borja Mayoral

Our terrible predictions from previous years

Castilla’s striker situation

Antonio Blanco’s progression

New signings

Pre-season results

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)