Vallejo: “I hope this is a beautiful Final with two teams playing quality football”

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has talked Eintracht Frankfurt’s official TV channel, where he previewed Wednesday’s UEFA Supercup Final between the German team and Real Madrid. Vallejo played one year for Eintracht, that being the reason why he stopped by to preview the Final.

“I hope this is a beautiful Final with two teams playing quality football, I think there will be many scoring chances and that it will be a thrilling game. We’re in good form after our great season last year and Eintracht are a great team too, they did very well in the Bundesliga and won the Europa League,” said Vallejo.

The Spanish defender also talked about his days as an Eintracht player.

“I still have many friends in Frankfurt like Stéphane Gödde, David Abraham or Rafa Francisco. I haven’t been to Frankfurt since I left, but I have links there,” he added.

Vallejo concluded his interview by describing Frankfurt’s current team.

“It’s changed a lot since the days I was there because they only have two players that were there, Makoto Hasebe and Timmy Chandler. The system has remained similar with three center-backs that sometimes become five defenders, that’s what we’re training for right now, how to battle that system both offensively and defensively,” he explained.