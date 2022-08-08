Atletico Madrid trying to hijack Real Madrid target Iker Bravo — report

Real Madrid have had their eye on young Spanish striker Iker Bravo, who currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen. Bravo, 17, plays mainly as a striker, but can also play as a 10 or on the right wing. He was originally part of Barcelona’s youth team before being permanently transferred to Leverkusen in the summer of 2021.

Bravo, who’s only played one official Bundesliga match (he’s mostly been in the youth teams), would be signed to bolster Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side, which is losing starting striker Juanmi Latasa this summer.

A report in Marca today states that Real Madrid don’t have dibs yet, though, and Atletico Madrid are going on the offensive to sign Bravo. Their plan, per that report, is to put him in their youth teams, but to start incorporating him into the senior side soon.

Atletico have usurped the original offer Real sent to Leverkusen (reportedly 1m in transfer fees and 15m purchase price), and Marca state that Real Madrid don’t want to go into a bidding war with Atletico. There is also currently another factor: Leverkusen are trying to find the best deal in terms of the percentage they would receive in the event of a future sale.