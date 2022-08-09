 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Uefa Super Cup Preview

Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete tee up Wednesday’s game between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
Previews - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022 Photo by Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • The wild fact that this is the first official match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt since the since 7-3 in the 1960 European Cup Final
  • Frankfurt’s form after the Bayern Munich debacle
  • Takeaways from the Bayern loss
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s explanation on the Super Cup lineup being the same as the Champions League gala XI from last season
  • How can we improve defensively this season?
  • And more.

