Managing Madrid Podcast: Uefa Super Cup Preview

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

The wild fact that this is the first official match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt since the since 7-3 in the 1960 European Cup Final

Frankfurt’s form after the Bayern Munich debacle

Takeaways from the Bayern loss

Carlo Ancelotti’s explanation on the Super Cup lineup being the same as the Champions League gala XI from last season

How can we improve defensively this season?

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.