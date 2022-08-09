Managing Madrid Podcast: Uefa Super Cup Preview

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:
- The wild fact that this is the first official match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt since the since 7-3 in the 1960 European Cup Final
- Frankfurt’s form after the Bayern Munich debacle
- Takeaways from the Bayern loss
- Carlo Ancelotti’s explanation on the Super Cup lineup being the same as the Champions League gala XI from last season
- How can we improve defensively this season?
- And more.
Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.
Loading comments...