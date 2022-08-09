Real Madrid announce squad for UEFA Supercup Final against Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Supercup Final, the first game of the 2022-2023 season.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni, D. Ceballos, Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti took every single player on the first team to Helsinki, including the likes of Vallejo and Mariano. Every single player is healthy, fit and ready to go, but it’s true that they might need some time to keep improving their conditioning after what has been a short pre-season stage.

Ancelotti announced a few weeks ago that he will start the same lineup that got the job done against Liverpool in the Champions League Final, so Valverde will play on the right wing and both Rudiger and Tchouameni will sit on the bench.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 08/10/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

