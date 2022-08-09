Referee named for UEFA Supercup Final between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt

UEFA have appointed British referee Michael Oliver as the man in charge of Wednesday’s match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA European Supercup Final. This will be just the second time Oliver has refereed a match involving Real Madrid.

Per Realmadrid.com

Michael Oliver is set to take charge of the European Super Cup clash which sees Real Madrid take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium (10 August, 9:00pm CEST). It’s the second time the English official will oversee a game involving our team in European competition. The last time came when Real Madrid met Juventus in the second leg of the 2017/18 Champions League quarter-finals.

Oliver is a quality referee and Supercup games are never all that intense and complicated to oversee, so both sides should be comfortable with UEFA’s choice of Oliver as the referee for Wednesday’s match, which will be the first official game of the 2022-2023 season for Real Madrid.