Match Preview: Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Super Cup 2022

On Wednesday night in Helsinki, Real Madrid will face Eintracht Frankfurt in an official match for the first time since 1960, when Los Blancos annihilated the Germans in the European Cup Final 7-3 in what was one of the most famous matches in football history. That night, Alfredo di Stefano scored a hat-trick, while Ferenc Puskas scored four goals.

Wednesday’s game has no room for tactical adjustments from that game in 1960, unfortunately, as the world has changed dramatically since. The only thing that remains the same is that Real Madrid are still dominating Europe.

the SuperCup is the first official match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt since the 7-3 in 1960 and they're talking about revenge, so here's a thread of tactical adjustments Frankfurt can make to ensure they don't let Di Stefano / Puskas / Gento cook them again: — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) August 5, 2022

Real Madrid will play its eighth ever UEFA Super Cup, and it will be more than just a mere glorified pre-season friendly. The winner of Wednesday’s game will take home €5.5m in prize money, and this match is a great primer and warm up for La Liga’s opener vs Almeria this weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to play his ‘Gala XI’ — the lineup that won him the Champions League last season — as he believes this game is an extension of last season.

LISTEN: Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete preview the UEFA Super Cup on the Managing Madrid Podcast.

Probable line-ups

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1): Trapp; Touré, Tuta, Ndicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz; Götze, Lindstrøm, Borré

Team news

Frankfurt are coming off a humiliating 1 - 6 loss at home to Bayern Munich on the opening matchday of the Bundesliga. Oliver Glasner’s men could not cope with the fluid movements of Bayern’s attack, and had trouble marking runners in the box.

To make matters worse, star left-back Filip Kostic is linked with a summer exit and may not feature in this game, while Jérôme Onguéné and Aurélio Buta are both out injured.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have no injuries.

Join us on Zoom

Tomorrow’s post-game podcast will be recorded in front of a live virtual audience. To obtain access, ensure that you’re a Patron over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. You will receive a Zoom link before the game.