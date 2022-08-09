Benzema: “I became more ambitious when Cristiano Ronaldo left, so far it’s working well”

Ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki, Karim Benzema and Luka Modrić both spoke in the pre-match press conference. You can see what Carlo Ancelotti said to the media here, but below come the best of the quotes from the Frenchman and the Croatian.

Modrić on motivation for the UEFA Super Cup

Although it might not be the most important trophy of the season, Modrić is determined to win it after losing the most recent one he played in, back in 2018. He said: “It was a very nice journey for us, the way we won last year’s Champions League. Now we have the first trophy of the season to play for and we’re motivated and ready. We have a good squad and we’re prepared to have a very good season. We’ll give our maximum. Every competition is important for us. We remember we lost this tournament last time against Atlético and we don’t want to have that feeling again.”

Benzema on becoming captain

If Real Madrid do lift the UEFA Super Cup, it’ll be the first trophy that Benzema lifts since replacing Marcelo as the first captain of the squad. On this, the Frenchman said: “To be the captain is something I’m very proud of. It’s because of all the work I’ve done since I was little. All that changes is that I’m now the first captain, but it’ll be the same in the sense of helping my teammates as much as possible. We’re the champions of Europe and we’ll give our all to win this match and to bring the trophy back to Madrid.”

Benzema on whether he’s the best in the world

Asked directly if he considers himself the best player in the world right now, Benzema answered in a similar manner, replying: “I’m not going to say if I’m the best or not. But, each year I try to give my maximum for the best club in the world. I have to play to a high level every year, but it’s true that last year’s level was very good. I just try to help my team in the matches. I’m not thinking about Marcelo’s record, but I’m going to try to win as many trophies as possible. I’ve always said that the collective trophies are more important than the individual ones.”

Modrić on the unique 2022/23 season

Modrić really suffered from fatigue after the 2018 World Cup and the Croatian was asked if he’ll prepare differently for 2022/23, given that there is a World Cup in the middle. But, he dismissed that suggestion, explaining: “No, I don’t think it’s different. It doesn’t change anything. As always, I just want to train well and be available. Age doesn’t matter. What you do on the pitch is important. The coach knows that I feel good and I that I feel better when I play.”

Benzema on his post-Cristiano evolution

One of the questions posed to Benzema was about how his role has changed since Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club. To this, the 34-year-old replied: “It’s true that I’ve scored more goals since he left, but when he was here I was assisting and he helped me a lot on and off the pitch. But, I knew I could do more. When he left, it was time to change my play and ambition and so far it’s going well.”

Benzema on whether he needs a backup

One other question to Benzema was on whether he feels he needs a backup. But, he shrugged that off, replying: “I don’t know. The coach is here and the president is there too. I’m not the one to answer that question.”