Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Deadline Day; EPL Spending

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The Ibiza experience
- What it’s like working remotely
- Barcelona’s true form is...?
- Their group of death
- Conspiracy theories
- The Antoine Griezmann situation
- Premier League spending
- Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard
- Martin Braithwaite, latest updates
- Samuel Umtiti getting emotional
- Reflecting on Casemiro deal
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
