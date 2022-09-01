 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Deadline Day; EPL Spending

Kiyan and Diego are back with a full plate of Churros 

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The Ibiza experience
  • What it’s like working remotely
  • Barcelona’s true form is...?
  • Their group of death
  • Conspiracy theories
  • The Antoine Griezmann situation
  • Premier League spending
  • Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard
  • Martin Braithwaite, latest updates
  • Samuel Umtiti getting emotional
  • Reflecting on Casemiro deal
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

