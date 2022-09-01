Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Deadline Day; EPL Spending

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

The Ibiza experience

What it’s like working remotely

Barcelona’s true form is...?

Their group of death

Conspiracy theories

The Antoine Griezmann situation

Premier League spending

Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard

Martin Braithwaite, latest updates

Samuel Umtiti getting emotional

Reflecting on Casemiro deal

And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Thursday exclusively over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas