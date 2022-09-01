 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 01 September 2022

Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
Transfer window almost closed

  • Reports confirmed Asensio has decided to stay. One source claimed he had two offers, from England and Italy, but he was convinced by Ancelotti, who told he will play.
  • Regarding Hazard, as I discussed yesterday, he will not received great opportunities, but will stay as there are no offers.
  • Milan was monitoring Odriozola situation, but they decided to sign Dest instead. Villarreal’s target for RB is now Atalanta’s Hateboer. Real Sociedad won’t sign him either, due to high costs

Honestly, I think it is bit underwhelming that we are approaching the last day of transfer window and the only possible change in the squad is transfer out for Odriozola. Our signings were definitely good, but is sad that another season that we didn’t strengthen the attack, especially considering Marcelo, Bale and Isco left - releasing their high salary from the budget - and the Casemiro was sold - basically recovering most of money spent on Tchouaméni.

Mariano? You know the answer... yes, he is staying.

Lukita’s vision

Vini’s incredible form

