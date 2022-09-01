Open Thread: 01 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail.

Transfer window almost closed

Reports confirmed Asensio has decided to stay. One source claimed he had two offers, from England and Italy, but he was convinced by Ancelotti, who told he will play.

Regarding Hazard, as I discussed yesterday, he will not received great opportunities, but will stay as there are no offers.

Milan was monitoring Odriozola situation, but they decided to sign Dest instead. Villarreal’s target for RB is now Atalanta’s Hateboer. Real Sociedad won’t sign him either, due to high costs

Honestly, I think it is bit underwhelming that we are approaching the last day of transfer window and the only possible change in the squad is transfer out for Odriozola. Our signings were definitely good, but is sad that another season that we didn’t strengthen the attack, especially considering Marcelo, Bale and Isco left - releasing their high salary from the budget - and the Casemiro was sold - basically recovering most of money spent on Tchouaméni.

Mariano? You know the answer... yes, he is staying.

✍️ Real Madrid’s summer signings:



Rüdiger - €0

Tchouaméni - €80m (+ €20m)



Total spend: €80m #Transfers — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 31, 2022

Lukita’s vision

| Luka Modrić has attempted 15 through balls in La Liga since last season, 4 of them in his 3 league games in 2022/23, the most of any player in the competition. @OptaJose pic.twitter.com/C2v00Un4T5 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 31, 2022

Vini’s incredible form

| Vinicius Jr is nominated for La Liga player of the month. pic.twitter.com/eA0PJEaZSR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 31, 2022