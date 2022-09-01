Armed men try to rob Dani Carvajal’s house

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has filed a report after several armed men tried to rob his house this Wednesday, according to a report published on El Confidencial and later confirmed by Agencia EFE. The thieves did not succeed after Carvajal’s security system detected them, so the defender and his family are safe.

These incidents are becoming more and more frequent in Spain, and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his family were all kidnapped inside their own house last week, with the forward being hit and suffering a broken jaw which will keep him out of the field for he next few weeks. Players around the league will surely try to increase their security systems to prevent these robberies from now on.

Carvajal will be expected to return to Real Madrid’s starting lineup when the team hosts Betis in the first home game of the 2022-2023 season this Saturday.