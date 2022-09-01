Real Madrid Femenino to face Rosenborg in Round 2 of UWCL qualifiers

Real Madrid Femenino are set to face Norwegian side, Rosenborg BK Kvinner, in the second round of their UWCL qualifiers. The round 2 fixtures will be a two legged tie, played home and away.

¡Ya tenemos rival para la Ronda 2 de la fase previa de la @UWCL!

@RBKvinner

A doble partido#UWCL pic.twitter.com/JE4Q2YxiDe — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) September 1, 2022

The club was previously known as SK Trondheims-Ørn but following a merger with the Rosenborg BK men’s side in February 2020, it was renamed to Rosenborg BK Kvinner. The club has been home to talented young players like Julie Blakstad (currently at Man City) and Emilie Bragstad (currently at Bayern Munich). They have won a record eight cup championships in Norway. Rosenborg BK Kvinner currently sit in the 2nd position in their league.

The first leg of the tie will be played on 20th/21st September while the second leg will take place a week later on 28th/29th September. If Madrid win the two legged tie, they will have managed to qualify for the group stages of the competition in back-to-back years. Before this Las Blancas kick-start their league campaign against Villarreal on 11th of September.