Official: Toni Fuidias signs for Girona

Real Madrid’s third-choice goalkeeper, Toni Fuidias, is now the third player from the club to join Girona.
Fuidias, 21, spent the majority of last season playing for Castilla, will join Miguel Gutierrez and Reinier Jesus at Girona. Reinier is out on loan. Miguel was sold while Real Madrid retained 50% of his rights. Fuidias will enter the bracket of players who will be sold while the club retains 50% of his rights, and Fuidias’s contract with Girona will run until 2025.
Girona released this official statement today (while Toni Fuidias wrote a goodbye message to Real Madrid this morning here):
Girona FC has signed goalkeeper Toni Fuidias who has signed a contract for three seasons, until June 2025. Born in Berga 21 years ago, he will be part of the first team squad although he will have a record from the B team.
Fuidias started out in football at clubs such as CE Berga, Manresa and Gimnàstic de Manresa -he won the MIC in 2012-, but the football career of the new Girona FC goalkeeper has been linked to Real Madrid, which brought him into juvenile age, in the middle of the 2012-2013 season. Already as a youth, Fudias was called up three times with the first team. The first, in a pre-season friendly match in Rome, the second for an official Santander League match against Celta de Vigo and the third for a Clásico played at the Bernabéu in March 2020. With the Madrid team, he was proclaimed champion of the UEFA Youth League 2020.
In the 2020/2021 season, he was promoted to Real Madrid Castilla with whom he played a total of 1,470 minutes, 16 games as a starter in his first year in Segunda B. Last season he played 23 games, in Primera RFEF. He was part of Real Madrid’s squad for the 2022 Champions League final, which the Madrid team won against Liverpool.
