Official: Toni Fuidias signs for Girona

Real Madrid’s third-choice goalkeeper, Toni Fuidias, is now the third player from the club to join Girona.

Fuidias, 21, spent the majority of last season playing for Castilla, will join Miguel Gutierrez and Reinier Jesus at Girona. Reinier is out on loan. Miguel was sold while Real Madrid retained 50% of his rights. Fuidias will enter the bracket of players who will be sold while the club retains 50% of his rights, and Fuidias’s contract with Girona will run until 2025.

Girona released this official statement today (while Toni Fuidias wrote a goodbye message to Real Madrid this morning here):