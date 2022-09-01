Managing Madrid Podcast: The perfect 3rd midfielder; back-up attackers

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discus:

Who is the best midfielder to play with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga?

Tchouameni’s ceiling and floor

Why is Toni Kroos getting criticized so much?

Should we have pressed harder to sign Erling Haaland?

Would Raphinha have been a good signing?

Yeremy Pino

Why some fans experience sadness for the lack of Spanish players in the squad

Will we sign the star from the World Cup

Christopher Nkunku

Our favourite season ever?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)