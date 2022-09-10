 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 10 September 2022

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Girona FC v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

Carlo’s contract to be renewed?

Marca reported that the coach’s contract which was due to expire at the end of 2024 is to be renewed as the club are happy with his work. Few can argue that he hasn’t deserved it after last season but personally I’d wait to see how this season pans out. What do ya’ll think?

Poll

Should Carlo’s contract be renewed past 2024?

view results
  • 17%
    Yes do it now.
    (26 votes)
  • 27%
    No a contract until 2024 is more than enough.
    (41 votes)
  • 55%
    Wait to see how this season goes.
    (84 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Most valuable football club in the world.

Los Blancos could have all 3 Non-Eu slots available in January.

Depends on when in January Rodrygo and Militao get their passports though as it could be cutting it close to the winter transfer window deadline. This is assuming the club is planning to make signings of course, something which it currently seems allergic to. One free slot is currently taken up by Vinicius Tobias.

Loan watch. Look who’s on the scoresheet.

The young Brazilian helped his newly promoted club secure all 3 points against Real Valladolid with a well taken goal.

