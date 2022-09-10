Open Thread: 10 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Carlo’s contract to be renewed?

Marca reported that the coach’s contract which was due to expire at the end of 2024 is to be renewed as the club are happy with his work. Few can argue that he hasn’t deserved it after last season but personally I’d wait to see how this season pans out. What do ya’ll think?

Most valuable football club in the world.

1. Real Madrid — $5.1B

2. Barcelona — $5B

3. Manchester United — $4.6B

— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 9, 2022

Los Blancos could have all 3 Non-Eu slots available in January.

Depends on when in January Rodrygo and Militao get their passports though as it could be cutting it close to the winter transfer window deadline. This is assuming the club is planning to make signings of course, something which it currently seems allergic to. One free slot is currently taken up by Vinicius Tobias.

| Militão & Rodrygo expected to get their Spanish passports in January 2023. @ESPNFC #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 9, 2022

Loan watch. Look who’s on the scoresheet.

The young Brazilian helped his newly promoted club secure all 3 points against Real Valladolid with a well taken goal.