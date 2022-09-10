Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview, La Liga 2022 - 2023

Real Madrid host Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday September 11th in an early kick-off: 2pm CET. The hosts currently top the league table, and are looking to win their sixth straight match of the season in all competitions while maintaining their perfect record to start the 2022 - 2023 campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be without striker Karim Benzema (out two-to-three weeks) as well as central defender Eder Militao (out two-to-three games). It is expected that Eden Hazard, who played great in his cameo a false nine against Celtic in the Champions League, will start in place of Benzema; while new signing Antonio Rudiger will fill in for Militao at the back.

Mallorca are currently 11th in the table and have scored just four goals this season. But on the flipside, their defense has held up, as they have conceded just three goals in the opening four games. It is expected that Mallorca head coach Javier Aguirre will set his team up in a low block and hit Real Madrid on the counter.

Mallorca does have a few threats to catch Real Madrid’s high line. Pablo Maffeo and Jaume Costa — two capable wing-backs — will look to defend the flanks and get the ball to Kang-in Lee, who is good at carrying the ball and making the final pass in transition. Mallorca’s striker, Vedat Muriqi, is capable of getting on the ends of crosses. The towering striker has won the most aerials in La Liga so far this season.

Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez do a tactical preview of tomorrow’s Real Madrid vs Mallorca game below:

Mallorca have not won on their last six trips to the Bernabeu as they face a red hot Real Madrid, but if they are to steal a result tomorrow it will be through strong defending, great goalkeeping (their goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic has a 100% save percentage in La Liga so far), and efficient counter-attacking.

It is expected that Carlo Ancelotti will make some rotations in this game.

Probable line-ups

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde; Vinicius, Rodrygo, Hazard

Mallorca (5-3-2): Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Copete, Costa; Battaglia, Sanchez, Rodriguez; Kang-in, Muriqi