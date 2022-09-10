Modric on his 37th birthday: “I’m enjoying football like never before”

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric turned 37 years old this Friday. The club’s TV channel interviewed him and Modric shared his thoughts about this stage of his football career.

“I always get asked what my secret is, but I don’t know what to tell you. It’s something natural. I live because of and for football almost 24 hours a day. I think that’s really important. I love what I do and I’m enjoying my profession to the full, you never know how long you can last at this level and at this club, which demands so much. I just try to enjoy the training sessions and the games. All this helps to be in good shape as you get older,” said Modric about how he keeps going at a high level while being 37.

The midfielder was asked about how important talent is when compared to work ethic and the willingness to keep working to improve.

“I’m really grateful because God gave me a talent, but you still have to work hard and commit yourself fully to what you do, to your profession. Talent without hard work doesn’t mean much. You have to work hard to be successful in your profession and do it well,” he added.

Modric concluded his brief interview by analyzing the team’s midfield line, which is deeper than it’s ever been for the last decade,

“We’ve started really well this year and we have a strong team. In midfield, we lost an important player in Casemiro, but we’ve got a lot of other good players to replace him and do a good job. Tchouameni has adapted really well. This is Camavinga’s second year and he had a great first year. Kroos has been here for a long time. Valverde is also doing really well in any position. Ceballos is helping the team a lot. We’re well equipped in this position,” he explained.