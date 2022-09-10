Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Mallorca

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Mallorca, the first full match without Karim Benzema.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Militao will also miss the game and this match will be a very good opportunity for Antonio Rudiger and Eden Hazard, who will like to play relevant minutes throughout the year.

Coach Ancelotti suggested that Dani Ceballos could feature in the starting XI as Madrid start to rotate the squad from now on, given that the schedule will be very busy for the next few months.

Mallorca should be a manageable opponent for Madrid but Los Blancos will still have to make sure that they’re ready to replace Benzema’s production.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/11/2022

Time: 14:00 CEST, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

