Las Blancas Podcast: Explaining The Referee ‘Strike’ + Assessing New Signing Freja Siri

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:
- Why the refereeing strike can’t technically be called a “strike”
- The full timeline of events
- The statements from the referees
- The league’s responses
- The power struggle between the RFEF and the LPFF
- Real Madrid disagreeing with any disciplinary action taken against the referees
- The insidiousness and manipulative actions of the RFEF
- The money involved: what the RFEF wants and what the LPFF has proposed
- The RFEF’s true motivations
- The referees being in a terrible position strategically
- The scheduling issues this creates
- What comes next
- Brief bio on Freja Siri
- Why Real Madrid signed her
- What the stats say about Freja
- Her strengths and weaknesses
- Whether she is worth her reported price tag
- Whether there were better options out there
- Ana Rossell’s transfer tendencies
- The long-term view
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...