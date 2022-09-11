Las Blancas Podcast: Explaining The Referee ‘Strike’ + Assessing New Signing Freja Siri

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:

Why the refereeing strike can’t technically be called a “strike”

The full timeline of events

The statements from the referees

The league’s responses

The power struggle between the RFEF and the LPFF

Real Madrid disagreeing with any disciplinary action taken against the referees

The insidiousness and manipulative actions of the RFEF

The money involved: what the RFEF wants and what the LPFF has proposed

The RFEF’s true motivations

The referees being in a terrible position strategically

The scheduling issues this creates

What comes next

Brief bio on Freja Siri

Why Real Madrid signed her

What the stats say about Freja

Her strengths and weaknesses

Whether she is worth her reported price tag

Whether there were better options out there

Ana Rossell’s transfer tendencies

The long-term view

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)