WATCH: Reinier Jesus’ First Goal in La Liga

Reinier Jesus started his second consecutive match with Girona this weekend. Girona manager, Michel, opted for the Brazilian upfront alongside Tony Castellanos given Christian Stuani’s current injury woes.

Reinier was a net positive for Girona. His ability to facilitate play with his back to goal was noticeable. Even with defenders hounding him, Reinier was able to shield them off with his large frame. His game featured a lot of good one touch link-up play.

Girona would go on to win the game 2-1, with Reinier Jesus opening up the scoring. The goal will do the Brazilian’s confidence a world of good and he has repaid the faith shown in him by Michel. An intelligent off ball run into the box followed by a composed one-touch finish:

Life at Girona is off to a good start. The Brazilian’s nightmare loan at Borussia Dortmund can now be forgotten and he can look to get a foot hold in La Liga this season.