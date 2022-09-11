 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 11 September 2022

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

Real Madrid Training Session

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

Matchday!! Los Blancos will look to reclaim top stop.

With Barcelona winning at Cadiz yesterday, Real Madrid will need a win to climb back to the top of the standings. Benzema, Militao and Odriozola will miss the game due to injuries. Some other interesting rotations have been planned as well.

Ancelotti confirms that Hazard will start.

It’s been a long time since we saw that happen. Do you agree with the decision?

Poll

Does Hazard deserve to start?

view results
  • 51%
    Yes he has been unlucky with injuries.
    (41 votes)
  • 40%
    Yes but only because we have no choice.
    (32 votes)
  • 7%
    No just play Vini and Rodrygo upfront.
    (6 votes)
  • 1%
    Anyone but Hazard. Even Asensio.
    (1 vote)
80 votes total Vote Now

Champions League odds are out.

Underdogs yet again. Just the way we like it.

ICYMI: How do transfers at Real Madrid work?

In this clip uploaded to Youtube, Kiyan and Lucas explain various aspects of the process from who decides the players to sign to who negotiates and how does the scouting work? Please watch.

