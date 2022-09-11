Open Thread: 11 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Matchday!! Los Blancos will look to reclaim top stop.

With Barcelona winning at Cadiz yesterday, Real Madrid will need a win to climb back to the top of the standings. Benzema, Militao and Odriozola will miss the game due to injuries. Some other interesting rotations have been planned as well.

❗️Tchouaméni and Modrić on the bench tomorrow. Dani Ceballos is expected to start alongside Camavinga and Kroos. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 10, 2022

Squad list RCD Mallorca pic.twitter.com/LoOQdbkydS — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 10, 2022

Ancelotti confirms that Hazard will start.

It’s been a long time since we saw that happen. Do you agree with the decision?

| Eden Hazard will start vs Mallorca tomorrow. It will be the first time since January 2022, 231 days ago. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 10, 2022

Champions League odds are out.

Underdogs yet again. Just the way we like it.

| 'FiveThirtyEight' have published their list of UCL favorites for this season.



Real Madrid in 5th. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/WgQOEZPkhD — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 10, 2022

