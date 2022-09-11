Real Madrid vs Mallorca, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Mallorca in what should be a manageable game for Los Blancos and a good opportunity for coach Carlo Ancelotti to make some rotations.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Hazard.

Mallorca predicted XI: Rajkovic, Copete, Raillo, Valjent, Maffeo, Battaglia, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Costa, Muriqi, Kang-In.

Los Blancos will be without Karim Benzema and Ancelotti confirmed that Hazard will feature in the starting lineup after his solid performance against Celtic, where he came off the bench to replace the French attacker. The false nine is not his natural spot, but if he can contribute there with some goals and his play making ability, he could play some relevant minutes throughout the season as Benzema will need some rest.

Ceballos could also feature in the starting lineup for the first time this season, given that he’s done a good job off the bench so far. Rudiger will replace Militao in the lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/11/2022

Time: 14:00 CEST, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.