Real Madrid vs Mallorca 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Mallorca without Karim Benzema and Eder Militao, who picked up muscle injuries during Tuesday’s match against Celtic. The schedule will be frantic for the next few months and injuries are going to be a recurrent story for most clubs in elite European football, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to make sure that he rotates his squad often.

Mallorca will give him the opportunity to do so. It should be a manageable home game for Madrid even without Benzema, so Hazard will start as a false nine while other players like Vazquez, Ceballos or Camavinga could get a chance to start and prove their worth.

Real Madrid will host Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League next Wednesday, so it would make sense for Ancelotti to rotate his veterans today and deploy them in the lineup against the German side.

It’s an early kick-off, don’t miss it!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/11/2022

Time: 14:00 CEST, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.