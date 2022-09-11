 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Mallorca, 2022 La Liga

Madrid’s lineup is official.

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Mallorca in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Ceballos, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Hazard.

Mallorca starting XI (TBC): Rajkovic, Copete, Raillo, Valjent, Maffeo, Battaglia, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Costa, Muriqi, Kang-In.

Los Blancos should have what it takes to beat Mallorca in comfortable fashion, but they must make sure they find some offensive rhythm as the visitors will be expected to sit back and defend. Madrid could struggle without Benzema so it will be important for other players to step up and deliver.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/11/2022

Time: 14:00 CEST, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

