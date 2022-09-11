Player Ratings: Real Madrid 4 - 1 Real Mallorca; 2022 La Liga

Carlo Ancelotti made five changes from the team that won in Glasgow during the mid-week fixture. There were minutes for Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Rodrygo, Hazard, and a rare start for Dani Ceballos. Real Mallorca came to the Bernabeu looking to defend deep and find a goal on the counter or off a set-piece. In the first half, Mallorca managed to do just that but eventually Madrid, and in particular Vinicius and Rodrygo, broke the dam and their quality shone. Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—6: Only 19 touches in the match and 1 save. Mallorca barely made it past the center circle. No fault on the Muriqi goal.

Lucas Vazquez—7: Look at this heat map and he was basically a right winger. Was fouled 3 times and earned a dangerous free kick high up the pitch. Worked relentlessly in transition to track back against Kang-In Lee.

Antonio Rudiger—7: Very solid performance at the back and ends with his first goal for Real Madrid — a volley off a Toni Kroos set piece delivery.

David Alaba—7: Nearly re-created the Betis goal by lofting another inch-perfect pass to Vinicius early in the game. Finished the match at left back to provide more fluidity in the attack.

Ferland Mendy—5: Terrible marking on the Muriqi goal - did not even challenge the striker in the air. Did play one of the most dangerous passes in the first half, a clipped ball on to Rodrygo’s chest inside the box.

Toni Kroos—8: Played in the whole as a deep lying playmaker today with both Tchoaumeni and Camavinga on the bench. Registered a late assist on the Toni Rudiger goal.

Fede Valverde—8: Scored the goal of the season. Starts from his own half and carries the ball some 60 yards before a perfect strike with his left foot hits the top corner of the net.

Dani Ceballos—8: Ran tirelessly all evening. Felt like sometimes he ran to cover ground when it wasn’t necessary. Managed a couple long range shots that troubled the Mallorca net. Got the crowd going after wriggling his way out of intense pressure, even falling to the ground at one point, getting back up and feeding a vertical pass to Vinicius.

Dani Ceballos vs Mallorca:



• 70 minutes

• 91 touches

• 69 successful passes (91%)

• 4 key passes

• 1/1 long balls

• 3/4 successful dribbles

• 7 duels won

• 5 ball recoveries

• 3 tackles



pic.twitter.com/izFSriAjwj — The Red Fury ™ (@SpainSystem) September 11, 2022

Rodrygo Goes—9: The Brazilian was the player making the most off ball runs into the box and getting into dangerous positions. Had 2-3 shots in the first half, but failed to convert the shots into goals.His end production came in the second half with a beautiful assist for Vinicius on the go-ahead goal and then his own goal (the team’s third) after some lovely skill to beat 2 or 3 players.

Vinicius Junior—8.5: One of the players needed to unlock a deep block. Vini was never afraid to dribble, or even showboat, and suffered a couple rough challenges for his efforts. Despite the physical beating from Mallorca, Vinicius managed to score the go-ahead goal with a slight chip over Rajkovic. The Brazilian has now scored in five consecutive matches.

Eden Hazard—5: Dropped deep to try and link-up play, but failed to make any real impact in the match.

Substitutions:

Nacho—6.5: Played at center back, moving Alaba to left back, for the final 30 minutes.

Luka Modric—6.5: Replaced Eden Hazard, but moved into midfield and pushed Fede wide with Rodrygo central.

Dani Carvajal—6: Replaced an injured Lucas Vazquez in the 70th minute.

Eduardo Camavinga—6.5: Replaced Dani Ceballos and played the last 20 minutes. Managed 15 touches and 11 accurate passes.