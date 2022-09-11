Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 4 - 1 Mallorca Post-game, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Dani Ceballos starting and his performance

Javier Aguirre’s tactics

Vedat Muriqi

Our defence on the set piece on the goal conceded

Should it have been a foul on Fede Valverde?

Fede’s best role and what he contributes from RCM and his overall performance

His incredible goal

What could we have done differently to break down Mallorca’s low block?

Eden Hazard’s performance

Rodrygo Goes’s role and performance

The importance of Vinicius Jr’s continued leap

The David Alaba to Vinicius Jr pass

What changed in the 2nd half?

Marco Asensio’s anger and Carlo Ancelotti’s quote about him after the game

Why Rodrygo is still the best backup for Karim Benzema

Insane Vinicius and Rodrygo dribbling stats

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)