Daily Thread: 12 September 2022

VAMOS BRASIL - The Dancing Continues
Real Madrid keeps winning and winning and winning. This time led by an almost MOTM-worthy performance by Rodrygo Goes, the scintillating dancing feet of Vinicius Jr., and the lung-bursting pace of Federico Valverde. Next up - RB Leipzig!
Vini Jr on IG: “The dancing continues… ” pic.twitter.com/9ZK7CKzw9l— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 11, 2022
Can’t Help But Love This Team
Maybe it’s the youth. Maybe its the coach. Maybe its Flo. Maybe its the current global inflation, the chance of recession, the rising tides of climate change, or the lack of a superstar personality...but this may be the most cohesive Madrid team in years. Hard not to love the togetherness of this team.
TOP OF THE LEAGUE! pic.twitter.com/2lAUDqfNMQ— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 11, 2022
Hazard on the Way Out?
Asensio’s frustration on the bench has become palpable, but is Hazard next? Does Hazard deserve more chances or should Rodrygo/Asensio/insert name be afforded those chances instead? Potentially find out on tomorrow’s poll.
Hazard is not playing as a false nine, even. He's pretty much trying to be an attacking midfielder, way too much for my taste. Team lacks an offensive presence closer to the box/defensive line when he's on the pitch.— Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) September 11, 2022
Rodrygo plays that role more naturally.
Appreciation Post: La Iglesia De Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos
There is only one goat and his name is Rodrygo Goes, and Juninho is his humble prophet spreading the good news.
This was a stunning goal from Rodrygo wow pic.twitter.com/Au1Dq2A1sR— Vicco_Mo (@vicco_mo) September 11, 2022
| Rodrygo Goes has been involved in 11 goals in his last 11 games for Real Madrid in LaLiga (six goals and five assists). @OptaJose pic.twitter.com/CcugPSEOaf— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 11, 2022
