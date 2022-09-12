Daily Thread: 12 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

VAMOS BRASIL - The Dancing Continues

Real Madrid keeps winning and winning and winning. This time led by an almost MOTM-worthy performance by Rodrygo Goes, the scintillating dancing feet of Vinicius Jr., and the lung-bursting pace of Federico Valverde. Next up - RB Leipzig!

Can’t Help But Love This Team

Maybe it’s the youth. Maybe its the coach. Maybe its Flo. Maybe its the current global inflation, the chance of recession, the rising tides of climate change, or the lack of a superstar personality...but this may be the most cohesive Madrid team in years. Hard not to love the togetherness of this team.

Hazard on the Way Out?

Asensio’s frustration on the bench has become palpable, but is Hazard next? Does Hazard deserve more chances or should Rodrygo/Asensio/insert name be afforded those chances instead? Potentially find out on tomorrow’s poll.

Hazard is not playing as a false nine, even. He's pretty much trying to be an attacking midfielder, way too much for my taste. Team lacks an offensive presence closer to the box/defensive line when he's on the pitch.



Appreciation Post: La Iglesia De Rodrygo y Latter Day Santos

There is only one goat and his name is Rodrygo Goes, and Juninho is his humble prophet spreading the good news.

