The matchday 1 of the newly professional women’s football league in Spain, termed ‘Liga F’, was suspended following a referee ‘strike’. Following statements from both the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) and LPFF (the league governing body), the CTA (Technical Referees Committee) had a press release scheduled for Monday.

Marta Huerta de Aza, sobre el parón de las árbitras en la Liga F:



"La decisión de parar es exclusivamente nuestra".

"No dejamos que nadie decida por nosotras, no somos marionetas de nadie. Nuestra casa es la RFEF". pic.twitter.com/7zkNc9HzLI — Relevo (@relevo) September 12, 2022

Speaking to the press, Marta Huerta, a Spanish referee had the following to say

“The decision to stop is exclusively ours. We don’t take orders from anyone. We do not let anyone decide for us, we are not anyone’s puppets. Our home is the RFEF, so we invite them (LPFF) to come here (to discuss terms)”.

Speaking about the LPFF’s offer for the referees, Huerta had the following to say:

“What the League offers is not even close to the minimum wage. We are sorry for all the inconveniences we have caused, but we have worked very hard and we could not continue in these conditions”

Huerta further reiterated the bad working conditions pointing out that the players get paid even if they don’t play while the referees don’t. She further added that they have received words of support from the players.

¿Acudirán las arbitras a los partidos de la Copa de la Reina?



"Si se nos designa y no hay acuerdo, nosotras no vamos a ir". pic.twitter.com/FdOr1ByPoy — Relevo (@relevo) September 12, 2022

When asked whether the referees will attend the Copa de la Reina matches, Marta Huerta responded saying that if we are designated and there is no agreement, we won’t be going to the games.

Answering the questions about the timing of the ‘strike’ , the referees argued to have been negotiating for 2 months but said to have been ignored by the league. They further accused the league of not being completely transparent and withholding information.

La petición de las árbitras:



➡️ Guadalupe Porras: “Pedimos la sexta parte de lo que cobra un árbitro de Primera División (300.000) y una tercera parte de lo que cobra un árbitro de Segunda División” pic.twitter.com/K6F86uaBGe — Andrea Peláez Marzo (@Andrea_Pelaez_) September 12, 2022

Speaking about their demands, Guadalupe Porras, another Spanish referee, said the following:

“We ask for a sixth of what a First Division referee earns (300,000) and a third of what a Second Division referee earns.”

The referees demand for 50,000 € per year.

❌ NO VA A HABER REUNIÓN ÁRBITRAS-LIGA ESTA TARDE



➡️“Hemos recibido denuncias y amenazas por parte de La Liga”.



➡️“NO vamos a sentarnos esta tarde con alguien que nos amenaza.” pic.twitter.com/ViPisOeqm6 — Andrea Peláez Marzo (@Andrea_Pelaez_) September 12, 2022

The referees further refused to sit and discuss terms with the LPFF claiming to have received complaints and threats from La Liga.

The games weren’t officially declared suspended until kick-off and the players were expected to come out on the pitch. The situation is very much unresolved with no agreement or middle ground reached and it might continue to be this way based on the statements today.

UPDATE:

Following the press release by the referees, the CSD (The National Sports Council of Spain) summons the LPFF and the RFEF, at 5:00 p.m., in a meeting to “seek an urgent and permanent agreement.”

El CSD cita a la LPFF y a la RFEF, a las 17:00h, en una reunión para “buscar un acuerdo con carácter urgente y permanente”. pic.twitter.com/heeyt4Soi1 — Sandra S. Riquelme (@SandraRiquelme_) September 12, 2022

Translation:

“The CSD summons the LPFF and the RFEF to attend a meeting this afternoon, at 17.00h and at the headquarters of the Council, to seek an urgent and permanent agreement for a peaceful start of the women’s professional competition.

As a gesture of goodwill towards the negotiation, it would be desirable that the parties abandon their extreme positions, and that the women’s league withdraws the proposal to request disciplinary responsibilities and punitive measures against the referees for what happened this past weekend.”