Referee named for Champions League match between Real Madrid and Red Bull Leipzig

UEFA have appointed Italian referee Maurizio Mariani as the man in charge of Wednesday’s match between Real Madrid and Red Bull Leipzig, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Per Realmadrid.com

Maurizio Mariani will referee Real Madrid’s match against Leipzig, in matchday two of the Champions League group stage, at the Santiago Bernabéu (Wednesday, 9pm CEST). The Italian official will referee our team for the first time in this competition.

This will also be Mariani’s first Champions League match. He had previous experience in the UEFA Europa League, where he was in charge of five games. In those matches, Mariani showed a total of 18 yellow cards.

However, Mariani does have experience in the Italian Serie A. He made his debut in that league on the 2012-2013 season and has overseen 124 matches since.

Real Madrid will be the favorites against Leipzig but both Nkunku and Timo Werner will be a threat, so Los Blancos must make sure that they perform at a high level to earn the three points.