Daily Thread: 13 September 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

Real Madrid v Real Mallorca - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Future is Still Brazilian

Flo just loves a good Brazilian young attacking star...and so does Juninho!!! Next up could likely be Endrick an upcoming Brazilian star who’s currently 16 and playing for Palmeiras. However, his current release clause (around 60m euros) could pose a problem.

Juninho Opinion: Everyone should take a look at Vitor Roque

Fede is Simply Priceless

As Fede Fever (trademarked by Juninho) continues...recent reports of an audacious Liverpool bid has leaked through Spanish media. Of course, Fede is priceless for our team.

I Just Wanted to Post This

<end of message>

Our Next Lineup?

UEFA predicted lineup for our squad is the following - is this our best option? Why or Why not?

Should The Above XI Start Versus Leipzig?

