Daily Thread: 13 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

The Future is Still Brazilian

Flo just loves a good Brazilian young attacking star...and so does Juninho!!! Next up could likely be Endrick an upcoming Brazilian star who’s currently 16 and playing for Palmeiras. However, his current release clause (around 60m euros) could pose a problem.

Juninho Opinion: Everyone should take a look at Vitor Roque

| Juni Calafat is keeping an eye on Endrick. @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/JTo3H42ulO — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2022

Fede is Simply Priceless

As Fede Fever (trademarked by Juninho) continues...recent reports of an audacious Liverpool bid has leaked through Spanish media. Of course, Fede is priceless for our team.

| Liverpool offered €100m for Fede Valverde on the last two days of the market. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/jqwU9H0wmg — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2022

I Just Wanted to Post This

<end of message>

This season: 7 games, 7 wins. pic.twitter.com/6FTMXMhnQ0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2022

Our Next Lineup?

UEFA predicted lineup for our squad is the following - is this our best option? Why or Why not?

❗️ @UEFA predicted XI vs Leipzig:



Courtois;

Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy;

Modrić, Tchouaméni, Camavinga;

Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2022