No agreement reached between RFEF and LPFF yet - Report

Following the press release by the referees yesterday (read about it here), another meeting was scheduled between the RFEF and LPFF at the Las Rozas today in order to resolve the referee ‘strike’ and successfully commence the domestic season.

The increasing feeling yesterday towards the end of the day seemed to be that involved parties may soon find a middle ground despite there big a considerable gap between the demands of both parties.

The meeting between the RFEF and the LPFF began on the wrong foot again today. Presidents of both RFEF and LPFF were absent from the proceedings.

Miguel María García Caba, vice president of the RFEF, Yolanda Parga, head of the female arbitration of the CTA and Pablo Vílches, CEO of the LPFF, were the main figures attending the meet.

The issue remained unresolved at the end of the meeting with no significant developments.

Pablo Vílches, CEO of Liga F came out and said the following after the meeting:

There has been no agreement. We thought that yesterday there had been an approach, but no. The ‘NO’ has been resounding.

Yolanda Parga, the head of the female arbitration of the CTA, put forward the concerns of the referees:

Yesterday, at 9:00 p.m., I had a meeting with the referees and they felt undervalued and very disappointed. They could become more flexible, but always with a decent minimum.

Yolanda Parga also confirmed that the referees will not appear in any of the two Copa De La Reina matches with teams from the Liga F, reaffirming Marta Huerta’s words from yesterday.

With no agreement reached yet, and if nothing changes, the Real Unión Tenerife - Levante Las Planas de la Copa De La Reina would be suspended.

What next?

The CSD has summoned the LPFF and the RFEF to another meeting this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. CET. There still seems to be a big gap between the terms of both the sides and if this continues, matchday 2 might be in jeopardy as well.