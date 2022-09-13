Liverpool offered €100 million to sign Fede Valverde away from Real Madrid -report

Liverpool FC tried to sign midfielder Fede Valverde away from Real Madrid this past summer, according to a report published today on AS. Jurgen Klopp’s side offered €100 million for the Uruguayan player but Madrid didn’t even consider the offer, per that same report.

Los Blancos think Valverde is an “irreplaceable player” and ultimately turned this offer down, as they believe Valverde will be a huge part of the team’s future. In fact, Real Madrid gave him a contract extension last year, one which will keep Valverde with the club at least until 2027, with a release clause of €1,000 million.

Valverde has been a bright spot for Real Madrid so far this season, even though he’s played most of his minutes on the right wing and not on his natural spot as a central midfielder. The Uruguayan player is just 24 years old and it seems that his importance within Madrid’s structure will keep growing this season.